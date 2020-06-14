Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL with garage

Lake Wales apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 Hunt Drive
701 Hunt Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1208 sqft
Great location in Lake Wales. Lawn care included - 3BR/2BA home on corner lot. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Washer/dryer hookup. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Tile floors in kitchen, dining, and living areas.

1 of 16

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Lake Ashton Golf Club
1 Unit Available
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wales

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Traditions
1 Unit Available
2720 RUTLEDGE COURT
2720 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1419 sqft
Welcome Home to a freshly painted, beautifully maintained Villa in the Verandah's community minutes to the Eagle Ridge Mall. This 2 bedroom with Den has 2 Full Bathrooms, providing all the bells and whistles; along with newer roof and new carpeting.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wales
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3218 Whispering Trails Ave
3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1253 sqft
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Terranova
1 Unit Available
515 Terranova Circle
515 Terranova Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1681 sqft
This is a very nice 4BR/2BA home in the gated community of Terranova. Located in SE Winter Haven with close access to Hwy 27, this home keeps you close to town while still allowing you to travel to Orlando and Tampa with ease.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
504 ALLEN AVENUE
504 Allen Avenue, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home available for immediate move in. The home has laminate wood floors in the kitchen and dining area, and carpet through remaining areas. The garage has been converted into a great room with a fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wales

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Bay Leaf Drive
419 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1797 sqft
Gorgeous roomy house in a beautiful location - Lease-Purchase - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
482 Danube Drive - ... Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakes At Lucerne Park
1 Unit Available
268 Oleander St
268 Oleander Street, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1359 NELSON PARK COURT
1359 Nelson Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1049 N PLATTE WAY
1049 North Platte Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
558 PEACE DRIVE
558 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2200 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story home with formal living, dining and family room. Formal living could be 5th bedroom or office if bedroom is need downstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1921 MYAKKA COURT
1921 Myakka Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1580 sqft
Under Construction. This is a modern brand new 4-bed/2-bath house with a lot of upgrades. The house will come with tile all over the place even in the spacious bedroooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Buckeye Ridge
1 Unit Available
5179 MICHELLE STREET
5179 Michelle Street, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2526 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home is NEWER and very large. Its located in Buckeye Ridge and features carpet in living areas and tile in wet areas and neutral painted walls.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE
903 Lucerne Loop Rd NE, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1598 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Built in 2019, this beautiful home features a split floor plan, tile floors throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Wales, FL

Lake Wales apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

