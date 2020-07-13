/
pet friendly apartments
43 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
839 Sherwood Drive
839 Sherwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
839 Sherwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Columbia Avenue
1016 Columbia Avenue, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
1016 Columbia Avenue, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
508 S 8th St
508 South 8th Street, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
730 sqft
Cozy 1 bedrom duplex in Lake Wales - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Lake Wales. Home has beautiful dark wooden floors in living room and bedroom area, Move in ready.
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
764 Barclay Terrace
764 Barclay Terrace, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Like new located close to the lake and walk path - YOU MUST CALL TO GET MORE INFO OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. EMAILS GET LOST. 863-325-6680. This charming home is located close to Lake Wailes Lake and the walking path.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wales
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Masterpiece Road
406 Masterpiece Road, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
6300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
406 Masterpiece Road Available 07/20/20 Historic Gem on Starr Lake - This historic gem is large and beautiful! It has many many rooms including a billards room, large living room with huge fire place, elevated dining room, bar/balcony over looking
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community which features a
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3584 Spring Creek Rd
3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Robin Ln
1001 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1424 sqft
Stunning Luxury Pool home in Winter Haven Florida! - Have a staycation every weekend in this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom POOL home in Winter Haven Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1002 Daniels St 10
1002 Daniels Street, Dundee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
280 sqft
Unit 10 Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment in Dundee - Property Id: 315713 Renovated studio in Dundee. Renovated with gray paint and a new Ac. 800 deposit. Electric, water, trash and pest control included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$758
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
4 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
325 Salmon Court
325 Salmon Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1359 Nelson Park Court
1359 Nelson Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
812 29th St NW Available 07/14/20 This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
622 Avenue S NE
622 Avenue S Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1028 sqft
622 Avenue S NE Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 622 AVENUE S NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $850/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard in the heart of Winter Haven.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1915 Manatee Ct
1915 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2006 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is over 2,000 sq ft!
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Jan Phyl Village
606 Holt Circle
606 Holt Circle, Jan Phyl Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1214 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
417 Danube Way
417 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1278 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1236 Amazon Lane
1236 Amazon Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.
