Home
/
Lake Wales, FL
/
711 SPRINGER DRIVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:50 PM

711 SPRINGER DRIVE

711 Springer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

711 Springer Drive, Lake Wales, FL 33853

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This poolside one bedroom condo has been completely updated with new kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, flooring and more. Located near down town Lake Wales in the Lake Shore Condos community, an immaculately maintained 55+ complex. Community pool is just steps from the front patio. Also features a rear screened lanai & nicely landscaped property.... just a quick walk to Lake Wailes lake! Only 14 units in the complex, main building in front and this unit is located in the back. Private parking spot. Water, sewer, trash included. This community has a no pet policy, no exceptions. Age restrictions and HOA application approval required and Credit Application Required for renting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 SPRINGER DRIVE have any available units?
711 SPRINGER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wales, FL.
What amenities does 711 SPRINGER DRIVE have?
Some of 711 SPRINGER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 SPRINGER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
711 SPRINGER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 SPRINGER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 711 SPRINGER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wales.
Does 711 SPRINGER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 711 SPRINGER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 711 SPRINGER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 SPRINGER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 SPRINGER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 711 SPRINGER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 711 SPRINGER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 711 SPRINGER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 SPRINGER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 SPRINGER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 SPRINGER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 SPRINGER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
