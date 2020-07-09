711 SPRINGER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This poolside one bedroom condo has been completely updated with new kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, flooring and more. Located near down town Lake Wales in the Lake Shore Condos community, an immaculately maintained 55+ complex. Community pool is just steps from the front patio. Also features a rear screened lanai & nicely landscaped property.... just a quick walk to Lake Wailes lake! Only 14 units in the complex, main building in front and this unit is located in the back. Private parking spot. Water, sewer, trash included. This community has a no pet policy, no exceptions. Age restrictions and HOA application approval required and Credit Application Required for renting.