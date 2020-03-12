All apartments in Lake Park
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

810 Lakeshore

810 Lake Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

810 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL 33403
Kelsey City

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is completely updated with fresh paint, new air conditioners, new wood floors & carpet, hurricane accordian shutters and updated bath! Right across the street from the intracoastal! Quiet community of just 46 units. Newer stainless appliances and cabinets! Also adjacent to the park and public boat ramp and a short walk to lots of restaurants and Publix Grocery. Laundry is on site and very near unit and parking is right in front of the unit. (1 assigned space) Ample guest parking. Sorry no pets or pick up trucks! Quick drive to the airport, beaches, golf and everything Palm Beach County has to offer. Water included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Lakeshore have any available units?
810 Lakeshore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, FL.
What amenities does 810 Lakeshore have?
Some of 810 Lakeshore's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
810 Lakeshore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Lakeshore pet-friendly?
No, 810 Lakeshore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 810 Lakeshore offer parking?
Yes, 810 Lakeshore does offer parking.
Does 810 Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Lakeshore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Lakeshore have a pool?
No, 810 Lakeshore does not have a pool.
Does 810 Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, 810 Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Lakeshore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Lakeshore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 Lakeshore has units with air conditioning.
