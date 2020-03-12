810 Lakeshore

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is completely updated with fresh paint, new air conditioners, new wood floors & carpet, hurricane accordian shutters and updated bath! Right across the street from the intracoastal! Quiet community of just 46 units. Newer stainless appliances and cabinets! Also adjacent to the park and public boat ramp and a short walk to lots of restaurants and Publix Grocery. Laundry is on site and very near unit and parking is right in front of the unit. (1 assigned space) Ample guest parking. Sorry no pets or pick up trucks! Quick drive to the airport, beaches, golf and everything Palm Beach County has to offer. Water included!