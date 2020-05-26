All apartments in Lake Mary
Lake Mary, FL
271 Short Street
271 Short Street

271 Short St · No Longer Available
Location

271 Short St, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/922317?source=marketing

We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

YEAR BUILT: 1966
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hooks up in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Terrazzo and Luxury Vinyl Plank
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Lake Mary
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Septic
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Lake Mary Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Greenwood Lakes
-HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Mary High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES:

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $975, Last Month's Rent: $975, Available 6/21/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

