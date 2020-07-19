All apartments in Lake Mary
260 Via Tuscany Loop
260 Via Tuscany Loop

260 via Tuscany Loop
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

260 via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Executive Home In "Tuscany" Lake Mary - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom home in Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Gated neighborhood. LUXURIOUS kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Large bedrooms. Private backyard. Available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally leased by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4941250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Via Tuscany Loop have any available units?
260 Via Tuscany Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
Is 260 Via Tuscany Loop currently offering any rent specials?
260 Via Tuscany Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Via Tuscany Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Via Tuscany Loop is pet friendly.
Does 260 Via Tuscany Loop offer parking?
No, 260 Via Tuscany Loop does not offer parking.
Does 260 Via Tuscany Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Via Tuscany Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Via Tuscany Loop have a pool?
No, 260 Via Tuscany Loop does not have a pool.
Does 260 Via Tuscany Loop have accessible units?
No, 260 Via Tuscany Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Via Tuscany Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Via Tuscany Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Via Tuscany Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Via Tuscany Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
