260 Via Tuscany Loop

Amenities

pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Executive Home In "Tuscany" Lake Mary - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom home in Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Gated neighborhood. LUXURIOUS kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Large bedrooms. Private backyard. Available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally leased by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE4941250)