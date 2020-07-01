All apartments in Lake Mary
1912 Pine Bay Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:54 PM

1912 Pine Bay Drive

1912 Pine Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Pine Bay Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/2.5 bath Lake Mary
Stunning 2 story home located in Huntington Pointe. This home features a large gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets overlooking the pool, formal living and dining rooms, family room off kitchen, garden tub and separate shower in master bath and much more.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Pine Bay Drive have any available units?
1912 Pine Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 1912 Pine Bay Drive have?
Some of 1912 Pine Bay Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Pine Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Pine Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Pine Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Pine Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Pine Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 1912 Pine Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Pine Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Pine Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Pine Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Pine Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 1912 Pine Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Pine Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Pine Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Pine Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Pine Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Pine Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

