Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:37 PM

104 Hallmark Court

104 Hallmark Court · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Hallmark Court, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Hallmark Court have any available units?
104 Hallmark Court has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 104 Hallmark Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Hallmark Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Hallmark Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Hallmark Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Hallmark Court offer parking?
No, 104 Hallmark Court does not offer parking.
Does 104 Hallmark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Hallmark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Hallmark Court have a pool?
Yes, 104 Hallmark Court has a pool.
Does 104 Hallmark Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Hallmark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Hallmark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Hallmark Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Hallmark Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Hallmark Court does not have units with air conditioning.
