Lake Magdalene, FL
3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE

3329 Foxridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3329 Foxridge Circle, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Hunter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic pool home in the heart of Carrollwood. This home has four bedrooms, two baths and over size two car garage. Follow the brick pavers to the entrance, you will be impressed when you see the beautiful glass doors and beautiful wood floors. The home has a formal living room and dining room plus a family room with a fireplace. The kitchen is quite impressive with granite countertop, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, cabinets with soft close drawers and glass cabinet doors, plus a built-in eating area with a wine cooler. Pavers can also be found on the large screen enclosed pool area. Great to have a large fenced in backyard. The master suite has a luxury bathroom with double sinks framed in a beautiful granite countertop and beautiful cabinets with the soft close drawers. Plus a jetted tub. The walk in closet in the master retreat has all the built-in you will need. A great security system is available and carpet can be found only in one bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

