3329 FOXRIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic pool home in the heart of Carrollwood. This home has four bedrooms, two baths and over size two car garage. Follow the brick pavers to the entrance, you will be impressed when you see the beautiful glass doors and beautiful wood floors. The home has a formal living room and dining room plus a family room with a fireplace. The kitchen is quite impressive with granite countertop, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, cabinets with soft close drawers and glass cabinet doors, plus a built-in eating area with a wine cooler. Pavers can also be found on the large screen enclosed pool area. Great to have a large fenced in backyard. The master suite has a luxury bathroom with double sinks framed in a beautiful granite countertop and beautiful cabinets with the soft close drawers. Plus a jetted tub. The walk in closet in the master retreat has all the built-in you will need. A great security system is available and carpet can be found only in one bedroom.