Lake Magdalene, FL
3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE

3302 Laurel Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Laurel Dale Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in the Carrollwood area. Conveniently located to shopping and schools. This home has vaulted ceilings, inside laundry room, open living space, large master bedroom with dedicated bath and walk-in closet. Split plan home with two bedrooms and a bath on one end and the master on the other. New Laminate floors in the bedrooms, New ceramic tile in the living areas and baths. Dishwasher, Range and Refrigerator side by side with water and ice on the door. Large fenced back yard, extra large area for parking, a must see will not last long.Current School Assignments Schwarzkopf, Martinez Middle School and Gaither High School. Application fee applies to all adults over 18 in the household. $1,395.00 Security deposit. Security deposit due at signing of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have any available units?
3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have?
Some of 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
