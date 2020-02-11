3302 LAUREL DALE DRIVE

Amenities

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in the Carrollwood area. Conveniently located to shopping and schools. This home has vaulted ceilings, inside laundry room, open living space, large master bedroom with dedicated bath and walk-in closet. Split plan home with two bedrooms and a bath on one end and the master on the other. New Laminate floors in the bedrooms, New ceramic tile in the living areas and baths. Dishwasher, Range and Refrigerator side by side with water and ice on the door. Large fenced back yard, extra large area for parking, a must see will not last long.Current School Assignments Schwarzkopf, Martinez Middle School and Gaither High School. Application fee applies to all adults over 18 in the household. $1,395.00 Security deposit. Security deposit due at signing of the lease.