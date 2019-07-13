All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE

3106 Valley Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3106 Valley Oaks Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ground floor condo located in the heart of Carrollwood! Enjoy the convenience of the prime location, and the serenity of the beautifully wooded and landscaped surroundings. Offering over 1,100 square feet of living space, this condo's immaculate condition, neutral color palette, and recent updates are sure to please! The spacious kitchen offers a stainless steel appliance package, lots of cabinet/counter space, and a built-in desk to research your favorite recipes. A living/dining room combination is perfect for entertaining and exits to a screened lanai overlooking the beautifully landscaped common grounds. There are two spacious bedrooms, both adjacent to the full bathroom with tub/shower combination. The master suite also has a private vanity/dressing area. All major appliances included. Schedule your tour right away! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa