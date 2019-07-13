3106 VALLEY OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

Ground floor condo located in the heart of Carrollwood! Enjoy the convenience of the prime location, and the serenity of the beautifully wooded and landscaped surroundings. Offering over 1,100 square feet of living space, this condo's immaculate condition, neutral color palette, and recent updates are sure to please! The spacious kitchen offers a stainless steel appliance package, lots of cabinet/counter space, and a built-in desk to research your favorite recipes. A living/dining room combination is perfect for entertaining and exits to a screened lanai overlooking the beautifully landscaped common grounds. There are two spacious bedrooms, both adjacent to the full bathroom with tub/shower combination. The master suite also has a private vanity/dressing area. All major appliances included. Schedule your tour right away! Equal Housing Opportunity.