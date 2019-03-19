All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 Cedaridge Drive

2906 Cedaridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2906 Cedaridge Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Northlakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/854982?source=marketing

"Pulte Homes Raintree Model" 1224 SqFt, Single Story, Great Room, Dining Area, Country Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Disposal, Large Inside Laundry Room, Two Ceiling Fans, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Sliding Glass Doors Leading from Dining Area to Patio, On Conservation Lot, No Backyard Neighbors, One Car Garage, Pet w/Owner Approval

Directions - Dale Mabry to North Lakeview Drive RT Copperfield RT Sandspur LT Cedaridge Drive

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 3/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Cedaridge Drive have any available units?
2906 Cedaridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 2906 Cedaridge Drive have?
Some of 2906 Cedaridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Cedaridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Cedaridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Cedaridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Cedaridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Cedaridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Cedaridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2906 Cedaridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Cedaridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Cedaridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2906 Cedaridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Cedaridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2906 Cedaridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Cedaridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Cedaridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Cedaridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Cedaridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
