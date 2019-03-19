2906 Cedaridge Drive

Amenities
"Pulte Homes Raintree Model" 1224 SqFt, Single Story, Great Room, Dining Area, Country Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Disposal, Large Inside Laundry Room, Two Ceiling Fans, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Sliding Glass Doors Leading from Dining Area to Patio, On Conservation Lot, No Backyard Neighbors, One Car Garage, Pet w/Owner Approval
Directions - Dale Mabry to North Lakeview Drive RT Copperfield RT Sandspur LT Cedaridge Drive
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 3/15/19
