2521 CEDAR CYPRESS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated 24hr gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill

Completely remodeled Unfurnished ground floor freshly painted one-bedroom unit with granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom, New modern windows and Full-size washer and Dryer.

A nice fenced private patio that is ideal for BBQ's and for enjoying our beautiful Florida weather. Whispering Oaks is a beautiful gated lakefront community with majestic Oaks and located in the Carrollwood area off of W.Flecher Ave and Dale Mabry. It is convenient to Downtown Tampa, hospitals, universities, airport and beaches. There are many nearby restaurants, shops and all other types of businesses that provide the goods and services one may desire. Whispering Oaks is surrounded by Lake Magdalene, a gorgeous 255+ acre lake that is ideal for all sorts of boating activities such as fishing, sailing, kayaking or just some relaxing cruising. The clubhouse has a 24-hour fitness center with coded entry, a beautiful pool with magnificent views of Lake Magdalene and a nice Clubhouse that is available for private parties.