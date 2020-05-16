1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE

Amenities

Nestled within high-end homes is this lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse, ready for your personal touches. The kitchen has been updated with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and features a CLOSET PANTRY, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. The living room/ dining room combo is very spacious and has gorgeous WOOD laminate flooring. The laundry closet w/ WASHER & DRYER & half bath complete the first level. Both bedrooms are upstairs, each with a private FULL bath and plush wall to wall carpeting for your comfort. The backyard is private and COMPLETELY FENCED. Community features a pool and tennis courts. Very convenient location to all major roads, Tampa airport, downtown, beaches, USF & more! Pets w/ owner approval. WATER/ SEWER INCLUDED!! ** AVAILABLE NOW **