Lake Magdalene, FL
1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE

1809 Mill Run Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Mill Run Circle, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Nestled within high-end homes is this lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse, ready for your personal touches. The kitchen has been updated with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and features a CLOSET PANTRY, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. The living room/ dining room combo is very spacious and has gorgeous WOOD laminate flooring. The laundry closet w/ WASHER & DRYER & half bath complete the first level. Both bedrooms are upstairs, each with a private FULL bath and plush wall to wall carpeting for your comfort. The backyard is private and COMPLETELY FENCED. Community features a pool and tennis courts. Very convenient location to all major roads, Tampa airport, downtown, beaches, USF & more! Pets w/ owner approval. WATER/ SEWER INCLUDED!! ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE have any available units?
1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE have?
Some of 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 MILL RUN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
