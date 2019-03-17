All apartments in Lake Magdalene
1738 MILLRUN CIRCLE
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:22 AM

1738 MILLRUN CIRCLE

1738 Mill Run Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Mill Run Cir, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This home features a cozy living area. The kitchen has a breakfast bar. The rear exterior features enclosed by privacy fencing with convenient gate. There is also an exterior storage unit and inside utility for the washer/dryer. Upstairs features and open loft setting for the Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom. The master walk-in closet is spacious. This community features a large swimming pool and tennis courts for your pleasure. The home is located close to shopping and is great for USF commuters. **sorry no pet**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

