1738 Mill Run Cir, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613 Lake Magdalene
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This home features a cozy living area. The kitchen has a breakfast bar. The rear exterior features enclosed by privacy fencing with convenient gate. There is also an exterior storage unit and inside utility for the washer/dryer. Upstairs features and open loft setting for the Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom. The master walk-in closet is spacious. This community features a large swimming pool and tennis courts for your pleasure. The home is located close to shopping and is great for USF commuters. **sorry no pet**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1738 MILLRUN CIRCLE have any available units?
1738 MILLRUN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 1738 MILLRUN CIRCLE have?
Some of 1738 MILLRUN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 MILLRUN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1738 MILLRUN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.