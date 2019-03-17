1738 MILLRUN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

This home features a cozy living area. The kitchen has a breakfast bar. The rear exterior features enclosed by privacy fencing with convenient gate. There is also an exterior storage unit and inside utility for the washer/dryer. Upstairs features and open loft setting for the Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom. The master walk-in closet is spacious. This community features a large swimming pool and tennis courts for your pleasure. The home is located close to shopping and is great for USF commuters. **sorry no pet**