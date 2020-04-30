All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 16532 Brigadoon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
16532 Brigadoon Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

16532 Brigadoon Dr

16532 Brigadoon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16532 Brigadoon Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Brigadoon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
16532 Brigadoon Dr
Tampa, FL 33618

Priced at $1325.00
Model perfect, Brigadoon Townhouse, on Lake Heather, 33618; Fantastic waterfront property;
2 bedrooms; 2 1/2 bath;
About 1160 sq.
Patio off living room and balcony off master bedroom; both overlooking beautiful Lake Heather!

All appliances with washer/dryer hookup in unit

Beautiful tiled floor downstairs w/ granite counter tops
Two car convenient parking with lots of guest parking available
Community Pool access!

Close to Gaither High School, Publix, LA Fitness, Hospitals / Medical Facility (Van Dyke Road), Veterans Expressway I-275, Gulf Coarse and Home Depot
One year lease required.

Requires $1355.00 deposit and 1st months rent to move in!
1 PET OK if under 30 pounds with $300 non-refundable pet deposit.
AVAILABLE NOW!!! NO SMOKING

Call Mick
813-842-8672

(RLNE5615929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16532 Brigadoon Dr have any available units?
16532 Brigadoon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 16532 Brigadoon Dr have?
Some of 16532 Brigadoon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16532 Brigadoon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16532 Brigadoon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16532 Brigadoon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16532 Brigadoon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16532 Brigadoon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16532 Brigadoon Dr offers parking.
Does 16532 Brigadoon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16532 Brigadoon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16532 Brigadoon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16532 Brigadoon Dr has a pool.
Does 16532 Brigadoon Dr have accessible units?
No, 16532 Brigadoon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16532 Brigadoon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16532 Brigadoon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16532 Brigadoon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16532 Brigadoon Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa