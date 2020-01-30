All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

16118 Northglenn Dr

16118 Northglenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16118 Northglenn Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Northlakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Holiday Special - 3/2/2 in Carrollwood - Call Patrick at 813 294-1970 about the move in special on this GREAT home

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in a quiet neighborhood in north Carrollwood. Great family neighborhood with sidewalks and in a good school district.

Living room has tons of natural light

The kitchen has white cabinets, lots of counter space and a bar where 3 can eat.
There is a dining area right off the kitchen.

The master bedroom is spacious with a ceiling fan and private bathroom. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are ample in size and share a hall bath.

In addition to the interior features that this house has, once you step out through the sliding door you are in a lovely screened porch. The back yard has a white vinyl privacy fence and an 8' X 12' shed. Shed is super nice and could easily be turned into a man cave or a she shed with some drywall and a window unit AC

Conveniently located to shopping, movie theater, and restaurants and everything that Carrollwood has to offer. Very easy access to Dale Mabry, Suncoast Parkway and SR 54.

Set an appointment to view this house today, it won't last long!

(RLNE5229691)

