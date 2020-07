Amenities

dishwasher garage pool game room media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Welcome home, large executive pool home for all your needs with private pool and 3 car garage. Home is in move-in condition. The pool and lawn service is provided for your convenience. home in North Tampa minutes to Dale Mabry 4 bedroom 3 full baths with large theatre/game room. 3 car garage and large screened lanai and pool. Close to shopping interstate, airport.