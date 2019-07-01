15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Call: Maria Echeverry 813-716-7352 for showings and more information. (Available 4/2/2019).

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 car garage is full of charm and grace. Drive up the long driveway to a paver walkway leading to the home. step into an enormous great/family area with carpet and a beautiful working fireplace, light/fan fixtures throughout, dining/eating area with pillars and light fixture extra long breakfast bar with counter that gives access to service from kitchen, which has plenty of 42 inch cabinets, some with sliders, top down fridge with ice maker, dish washer,self cleaning oven/range plenty of counter space, the split bedroom plan offers 2 bedrooms with full bath(jack and Jill) master has walk in closet and full bath. The great/family room has two door access to a large screened in patio and a wood deck. Property has fence on 3 sides. This is a property that must be seen.

Typical Costs include: $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance and renewal or termination of lease. If pet is allowed Pet privilege Fee is determined after pet screening is completed online at tenant expense.