Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd

15308 Lake Magdalene Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15308 Lake Magdalene Boulevard, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Call: Maria Echeverry 813-716-7352 for showings and more information. (Available 4/2/2019).
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 car garage is full of charm and grace. Drive up the long driveway to a paver walkway leading to the home. step into an enormous great/family area with carpet and a beautiful working fireplace, light/fan fixtures throughout, dining/eating area with pillars and light fixture extra long breakfast bar with counter that gives access to service from kitchen, which has plenty of 42 inch cabinets, some with sliders, top down fridge with ice maker, dish washer,self cleaning oven/range plenty of counter space, the split bedroom plan offers 2 bedrooms with full bath(jack and Jill) master has walk in closet and full bath. The great/family room has two door access to a large screened in patio and a wood deck. Property has fence on 3 sides. This is a property that must be seen.
Typical Costs include: $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance and renewal or termination of lease. If pet is allowed Pet privilege Fee is determined after pet screening is completed online at tenant expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd have any available units?
15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd have?
Some of 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd offers parking.
Does 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd have a pool?
No, 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd have accessible units?
No, 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15308 Lake Magdalene Blvd has units with air conditioning.
