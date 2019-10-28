All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM

15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE

15238 East Pond Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15238 East Pond Woods Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Quail Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful waterfront 2 story 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom townhome/ condo is in the community of Quail Run. This home features a private entry into an enclosed patio with title floor and garden area for your green thumbs! The gourmet open kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances wood cabinets and floors and a breakfast bar as well as a dining area. There are sliders to both the kitchen and the large carpeted living! There is a ½ bath downstairs and a laundry area with hookups. Upstairs, there is a spacious master bedroom that has a wonderful balcony patio that looks out over the lake, a walk-in closet and a lovely master bath. The second bedroom also has a lakeview balcony. This community features a tennis court, lovely pool and club house, assigned parking with plenty of open guest parking. This community is just off North Dale Mabry and is extremely convenient to shopping of all kinds, Northdale, all kinds of dining, big box stores, hospitals, schools and commuter routes to the Veterans Expressway and Suncoast Parkway. This home is pet friend to good pets only! Available today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

