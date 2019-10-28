15238 E POND WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

This beautiful waterfront 2 story 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom townhome/ condo is in the community of Quail Run. This home features a private entry into an enclosed patio with title floor and garden area for your green thumbs! The gourmet open kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances wood cabinets and floors and a breakfast bar as well as a dining area. There are sliders to both the kitchen and the large carpeted living! There is a ½ bath downstairs and a laundry area with hookups. Upstairs, there is a spacious master bedroom that has a wonderful balcony patio that looks out over the lake, a walk-in closet and a lovely master bath. The second bedroom also has a lakeview balcony. This community features a tennis court, lovely pool and club house, assigned parking with plenty of open guest parking. This community is just off North Dale Mabry and is extremely convenient to shopping of all kinds, Northdale, all kinds of dining, big box stores, hospitals, schools and commuter routes to the Veterans Expressway and Suncoast Parkway. This home is pet friend to good pets only! Available today.