Lake Magdalene, FL
13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE

13936 Fletchers Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Lake Magdalene
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

13936 Fletchers Mill Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Location, location, location!! Lovely corner 3 beds, 2.5 baths townhouse, it features living room/ dining room combo, kitchen is very spacious and has tile in wet areas and laminate flooring throughout the unit. The laundry closet & half bath complete the first level. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with spacious closets. The backyard is private and fenced. Community features a pool and tennis courts. It is conveniently located and only 5 min to I-275, Tampa airport, downtown, beaches, USF & more! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! WATER/ SEWER INCLUDED!! ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR MOVE IN **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE have any available units?
13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE have?
Some of 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

