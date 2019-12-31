13936 FLETCHERS MILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Location, location, location!! Lovely corner 3 beds, 2.5 baths townhouse, it features living room/ dining room combo, kitchen is very spacious and has tile in wet areas and laminate flooring throughout the unit. The laundry closet & half bath complete the first level. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with spacious closets. The backyard is private and fenced. Community features a pool and tennis courts. It is conveniently located and only 5 min to I-275, Tampa airport, downtown, beaches, USF & more! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!! WATER/ SEWER INCLUDED!! ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR MOVE IN **