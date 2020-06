Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area pool tennis court

This Lake Magdalene area 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom unit is move-in ready and features newer carpet on the second level. The first floor plan is open and spacious with plenty of light. There is ample closet space in each bedroom upstairs. You'll find an additional storage closets under the stairs and outside on the newly fenced back patio. The community features a pool, tennis courts and car wash station. Ideal location near USF, 1-275 andminutes to downtown Tampa. Schedule your viewing today!