All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

13740 Orange Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13740 Orange Sunset Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr gym
clubhouse
car wash area
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
Come enjoy the peaceful tranquility of this waterfront community. If your a morning person, watch the sun rise from your patio or master bedroom while you have your coffee. This lovely condo is located on the open waters of Lake Magdalene, a 255+ acre lake. Bring your jet ski, ski boat, canoe or kayak and let's play in the pristine waters. Whispering Oaks is conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood just off of N. Dale Mabry Hwy. and W. Fletcher just minutes from downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, Advent Health Care and St. Josephs Hospital North. I-275, I-4, I-75 and the Veterans are only minutes away. Carrollwood has many fine restaurants close by. Shopping is convenient and plentiful. Citrus Park Mall, Wiregrass Mall and the Shops of Tampa are only 20 minutes away. Whispering Oaks is a gated community with a 24/7 gym with coded entry, clubhouse for private parties, sidewalks throughout the community for your walking pleasure. Boat ramp for residents of the community and a car care center. Motorized boats must be licensed and insured to be registered with property management to operate on the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have any available units?
13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have?
Some of 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa