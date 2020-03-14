13740 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr gym clubhouse car wash area range

Come enjoy the peaceful tranquility of this waterfront community. If your a morning person, watch the sun rise from your patio or master bedroom while you have your coffee. This lovely condo is located on the open waters of Lake Magdalene, a 255+ acre lake. Bring your jet ski, ski boat, canoe or kayak and let's play in the pristine waters. Whispering Oaks is conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood just off of N. Dale Mabry Hwy. and W. Fletcher just minutes from downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, Advent Health Care and St. Josephs Hospital North. I-275, I-4, I-75 and the Veterans are only minutes away. Carrollwood has many fine restaurants close by. Shopping is convenient and plentiful. Citrus Park Mall, Wiregrass Mall and the Shops of Tampa are only 20 minutes away. Whispering Oaks is a gated community with a 24/7 gym with coded entry, clubhouse for private parties, sidewalks throughout the community for your walking pleasure. Boat ramp for residents of the community and a car care center. Motorized boats must be licensed and insured to be registered with property management to operate on the lake.