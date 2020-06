13731 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE

Amenities

NO SHORT TERM LEASES. UPDATED, 2ND FLOOR WATERFRONT CONDO LOCATED IN GATED, SECLUDED CARROLLWOOD COMMUNITY OF WHISPERING OAKS. PRIVATE, QUIET & YET STILL SO CLOSE TO ALL THE CONVENIENCES OF THE LAKE MAGDALENE/CARROLLWOOD AREA. COMBO LIVING/DINING ROOM (23.3 X 11.10) WITH 8' SLIDERS ADJOINS A 14.2X4.9 SCREENED PATIO WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR YOUR PATIO FURNITURE & AL FRESCO DINING WITH FRIENDS AS YOU ENJOY THE NEATLY MANICURED GROUNDS & PEACE & QUIET OF THE LAGOON OUTSIDE YOUR UNIT. FLOORING IS FINISHED IN EZ CARE WOOD LOOK LAMINATE THROUGHOUT & 19" TILE IN WET AREAS. STEP SAVER KITCHEN HAS NEW/NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, CERAMIC TOP RANGE & CABINETRY WITH GENEROUS STORAGE SPACE & 5 SHELF CLOSET PANTRY. (11.2X11) BEDROOM HAS OVERSIZED CLOSET (5.9" W) & MASTER BATH FEATURES TUB WITH SHOWER, TRIPLE MIRROR MEDICINE CABINET & NEW LIGHTING. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE CLUBHOUSE, 24/7 FITNESS CENTER & POOL (ALL OVERLOOKING LAKE MAGDALENE), PRIVATE BOAT RAMP ACCESSING LAKE MAGDALENE (WITH SKIING/FISHING/BOATING/KAYAKING/PADDLE BOARD), CAR CARE CENTER & ON-SITE LAUNDRY FACILITY AS WELL AS QUICK ACCESS TO DALE MABRY & I-275. KAYAK/CANOE, BOAT & RV PARKING IS COMPLIMENTARY, AVAILABLE ONLY TO RESIDENTS. ALL WATERCRAFT MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE ON-SITE ADMINISTRATOR. SORRY, NO PETS PER OWNER.