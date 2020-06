Amenities

This cozy duplex is located in the heart of Tampa, right down the road from Moffit Center/Advent Health Hospital, USF and close to major highways. Featuring upgraded granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, large 18" tile floors in the kitchen and common areas with brand new Pergo waterproof floors in the bedrooms. Washer and Dryer hook ups are in-unit so no trips to do the laundry! Lawn care, water, sewer, and trash collection is included! Available today!