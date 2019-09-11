12407 Oak Cedar Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located conveniently off of Florida between Fowler and Fletcher. This unit is located on the second floor with no upstairs neighbors! The flooring is carpet with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features white cabinets and a door leading to the outdoor porch. (Currently the porches are being renovated by the HOA). The laundry is located in the hall closet. Washer/Dryer are provided for convenience.



Located within Renaissance Villas Condominium community.

Application process and APP FEE with the condo association as well.

Section 8 not available per Condo Association.

Sorry no pets allowed



Nearby Schools:



Primary School - Miles Elementary School

Middle School - Buchanan Middle School

High School - Gaither High School



Rent: $875.00

Security Deposit: $875.00

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

SqFt: 899



For more information please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.