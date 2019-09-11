All apartments in Lake Magdalene
12407 Oak Cedar Place

12407 Oak Cedar Place · No Longer Available
Location

12407 Oak Cedar Place, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located conveniently off of Florida between Fowler and Fletcher. This unit is located on the second floor with no upstairs neighbors! The flooring is carpet with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features white cabinets and a door leading to the outdoor porch. (Currently the porches are being renovated by the HOA). The laundry is located in the hall closet. Washer/Dryer are provided for convenience.

Located within Renaissance Villas Condominium community.
Application process and APP FEE with the condo association as well.
Section 8 not available per Condo Association.
Sorry no pets allowed

Nearby Schools:

Primary School - Miles Elementary School
Middle School - Buchanan Middle School
High School - Gaither High School

Rent: $875.00
Security Deposit: $875.00
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
SqFt: 899

For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 Oak Cedar Place have any available units?
12407 Oak Cedar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 12407 Oak Cedar Place have?
Some of 12407 Oak Cedar Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12407 Oak Cedar Place currently offering any rent specials?
12407 Oak Cedar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 Oak Cedar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12407 Oak Cedar Place is pet friendly.
Does 12407 Oak Cedar Place offer parking?
No, 12407 Oak Cedar Place does not offer parking.
Does 12407 Oak Cedar Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12407 Oak Cedar Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 Oak Cedar Place have a pool?
No, 12407 Oak Cedar Place does not have a pool.
Does 12407 Oak Cedar Place have accessible units?
No, 12407 Oak Cedar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 Oak Cedar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12407 Oak Cedar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12407 Oak Cedar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12407 Oak Cedar Place does not have units with air conditioning.
