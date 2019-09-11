12407 Oak Cedar Place

Amenities
Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located conveniently off of Florida between Fowler and Fletcher. This unit is located on the second floor with no upstairs neighbors! The flooring is carpet with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features white cabinets and a door leading to the outdoor porch. (Currently the porches are being renovated by the HOA). The laundry is located in the hall closet. Washer/Dryer are provided for convenience.
Located within Renaissance Villas Condominium community.
Application process and APP FEE with the condo association as well.
Section 8 not available per Condo Association.
Sorry no pets allowed
Nearby Schools:
Primary School - Miles Elementary School
Middle School - Buchanan Middle School
High School - Gaither High School
Rent: $875.00
Security Deposit: $875.00
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
SqFt: 899
For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.