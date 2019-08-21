All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
12251 Armenia Gables Circle
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

12251 Armenia Gables Circle

12251 Armenia Gables Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12251 Armenia Gables Circle, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612
Carrollwood Gables

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN CARROLLWOOD GABLES CONDOMINIUMS !!! - Huge 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium in Carrollwood Gables Condominiums!
Resort-style living, Cape Cod architecture, 1492sq. ft, 2-story, 2 large bdrms, 2 full bath, light and airy Carrollwood condo loft. Entire condo just remodeled. Soaring vaulted ceilings on both upper and lower levels. Huge master bedroom with 2 closets, of which one is cedar-lined walk-in. Entire second floor is master bdrm and bath with balcony overlooking first floor and bonus room loft off master bdrm. Large second bedroom or office on lower level. Hardwood floors, custom columns, built-in bookcases and wine cooler with French-style doors throughout the property. Both the Kitchen Aid trash compactor and Kitchen Aid wine cooler are additional amenities which may be used by tenant while in working order. These amenities will not be repaired/replaced when these appliances reach end of life. Loads of storage space including storage closet in foyer and large attic. Living and master bdrm views overlook beautiful, sparkling pool, blossoming trees and several lovely ponds and canal just outside the entrance door. Lake Magdalene and Lake Dorothy in surrounding area. Very close to golf course, USF and a quick drive to downtown Tampa. Clubroom, exercise room and two reserved parking spaces included. Rent includes water, sewer and trash!

Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application.

Tenant required to keep renters insurance in place and current during the term of the lease. Owner requires proof of payment and to be listed as interested party/additional insured prior to lease start.

Small pets possible with the owners consent, $300 non refundable pet fee per pet.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy

(RLNE2777847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12251 Armenia Gables Circle have any available units?
12251 Armenia Gables Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 12251 Armenia Gables Circle have?
Some of 12251 Armenia Gables Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12251 Armenia Gables Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12251 Armenia Gables Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12251 Armenia Gables Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12251 Armenia Gables Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12251 Armenia Gables Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12251 Armenia Gables Circle offers parking.
Does 12251 Armenia Gables Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12251 Armenia Gables Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12251 Armenia Gables Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12251 Armenia Gables Circle has a pool.
Does 12251 Armenia Gables Circle have accessible units?
No, 12251 Armenia Gables Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12251 Armenia Gables Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12251 Armenia Gables Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12251 Armenia Gables Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12251 Armenia Gables Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
