12251 Armenia Gables Circle

HUGE 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN CARROLLWOOD GABLES CONDOMINIUMS !!! - Huge 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium in Carrollwood Gables Condominiums!

Resort-style living, Cape Cod architecture, 1492sq. ft, 2-story, 2 large bdrms, 2 full bath, light and airy Carrollwood condo loft. Entire condo just remodeled. Soaring vaulted ceilings on both upper and lower levels. Huge master bedroom with 2 closets, of which one is cedar-lined walk-in. Entire second floor is master bdrm and bath with balcony overlooking first floor and bonus room loft off master bdrm. Large second bedroom or office on lower level. Hardwood floors, custom columns, built-in bookcases and wine cooler with French-style doors throughout the property. Both the Kitchen Aid trash compactor and Kitchen Aid wine cooler are additional amenities which may be used by tenant while in working order. These amenities will not be repaired/replaced when these appliances reach end of life. Loads of storage space including storage closet in foyer and large attic. Living and master bdrm views overlook beautiful, sparkling pool, blossoming trees and several lovely ponds and canal just outside the entrance door. Lake Magdalene and Lake Dorothy in surrounding area. Very close to golf course, USF and a quick drive to downtown Tampa. Clubroom, exercise room and two reserved parking spaces included. Rent includes water, sewer and trash!



Please visit www.bayarearentals.net for additional details as well as to review and make application.



Tenant required to keep renters insurance in place and current during the term of the lease. Owner requires proof of payment and to be listed as interested party/additional insured prior to lease start.



Small pets possible with the owners consent, $300 non refundable pet fee per pet.



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



HOA Application:



HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy



