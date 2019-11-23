All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
12113 N EDISON AVENUE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

12113 N EDISON AVENUE

12113 North Edison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12113 North Edison Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612
North Forest Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, location, location! Beautifully updated 2 bed/ 2 bath home is ready for its next residents. The inviting pull through driveway is shaded with mature oaks. Entering into the main living space you'll notice fresh paint, updated windows, new roof, brand NEW second bathroom and laundry! Enjoy the amazing Florida outdoors in the spacious fenced backyard. Close to all the area has to offer. This home is ready for immediate move in. Call today for your private showing. It won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12113 N EDISON AVENUE have any available units?
12113 N EDISON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 12113 N EDISON AVENUE have?
Some of 12113 N EDISON AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12113 N EDISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12113 N EDISON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12113 N EDISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12113 N EDISON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 12113 N EDISON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 12113 N EDISON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 12113 N EDISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12113 N EDISON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12113 N EDISON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 12113 N EDISON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 12113 N EDISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12113 N EDISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12113 N EDISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12113 N EDISON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12113 N EDISON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12113 N EDISON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

