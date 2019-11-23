12113 N EDISON AVENUE

Amenities

Location, location, location! Beautifully updated 2 bed/ 2 bath home is ready for its next residents. The inviting pull through driveway is shaded with mature oaks. Entering into the main living space you'll notice fresh paint, updated windows, new roof, brand NEW second bathroom and laundry! Enjoy the amazing Florida outdoors in the spacious fenced backyard. Close to all the area has to offer. This home is ready for immediate move in. Call today for your private showing. It won't last long!!