Lake Magdalene, FL
106 FLORAL DRIVE
106 FLORAL DRIVE

106 Floral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 Floral Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom VERY NICELY maintained condo located in Northwest Tampa near Florida and Bearss. This adorable property features a nice open floor layout, beautifully tiled flooring in the main living area, retro-style tub with shower, kitchen with breakfast counter, island, plus dining space, carpeted bedroom with spacious closet and quiet outdoor seating area. Also features a storage closet with shelving. (Unit does not have washer/dryer hookups.) Plenty of well-lighted parking spaces and WATER is INCLUDED in the rent! Easy commute to I275, USF, the very desirable Northdale and Carrollwood areas! Don't miss this terrific find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 FLORAL DRIVE have any available units?
106 FLORAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 106 FLORAL DRIVE have?
Some of 106 FLORAL DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 FLORAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
106 FLORAL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 FLORAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 106 FLORAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 106 FLORAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 106 FLORAL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 106 FLORAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 FLORAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 FLORAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 106 FLORAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 106 FLORAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 106 FLORAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 106 FLORAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 FLORAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 FLORAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 FLORAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
