106 FLORAL DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom VERY NICELY maintained condo located in Northwest Tampa near Florida and Bearss. This adorable property features a nice open floor layout, beautifully tiled flooring in the main living area, retro-style tub with shower, kitchen with breakfast counter, island, plus dining space, carpeted bedroom with spacious closet and quiet outdoor seating area. Also features a storage closet with shelving. (Unit does not have washer/dryer hookups.) Plenty of well-lighted parking spaces and WATER is INCLUDED in the rent! Easy commute to I275, USF, the very desirable Northdale and Carrollwood areas! Don't miss this terrific find!