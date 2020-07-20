All apartments in Lake County
Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:09 AM

34454 TUSCANY AVENUE

34454 Tuscany Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

34454 Tuscany Avenue, Lake County, FL 32776
Sorrento Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful 3-bedroom/2-bath town home features great curb appeal and appointed with unique touches throughout. The great room is at the front of the home and features space for formal living and dining. Beautiful walnut wood look tile in the main living areas and crown molding runs throughout the entire home. The kitchen features Corian counter tops, and a beautiful glass tile back splash. Custom kitchen cabinets with unique glass inserts, custom pantry door, and stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar for extra seating. The living room has sliding doors to a covered patio and landscaped backyard with beautiful golf views. Spacious master suite with walk in closet, and adjoining master bath with dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms with walk in closets, laundry area with front loading washer/dryer. Enjoy living in a gated community with access to the community pool, tennis courts, playground and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE have any available units?
34454 TUSCANY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE have?
Some of 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
34454 TUSCANY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 34454 TUSCANY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
