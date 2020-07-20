34454 TUSCANY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful 3-bedroom/2-bath town home features great curb appeal and appointed with unique touches throughout. The great room is at the front of the home and features space for formal living and dining. Beautiful walnut wood look tile in the main living areas and crown molding runs throughout the entire home. The kitchen features Corian counter tops, and a beautiful glass tile back splash. Custom kitchen cabinets with unique glass inserts, custom pantry door, and stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar for extra seating. The living room has sliding doors to a covered patio and landscaped backyard with beautiful golf views. Spacious master suite with walk in closet, and adjoining master bath with dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms with walk in closets, laundry area with front loading washer/dryer. Enjoy living in a gated community with access to the community pool, tennis courts, playground and fitness center.