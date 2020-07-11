33519 E Lake Joanna

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

R6 - Beautiful LAKE front home! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 2 car garage. Bonus room in the garage. New deck off the back of the home to look at the lake view. Gazebo and shed in fenced in back yard. Access to dock on the water.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5039781)