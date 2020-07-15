All apartments in Lake County
33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE

33411 Terragona Drive · (407) 779-8661
Location

33411 Terragona Drive, Lake County, FL 32776
Sorrento Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2778 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 story 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, stone pavered driveway, Birchwood golf frontage home is located in the desirable Sorrento Springs a Guard Gated Golf Community. Upon entering you will be welcomed to beautiful formal Living/dining room combo which leads to a beautiful Open kitchen/family room 42" cabinets, tiles in all wet areas and sliders leading to golf view back yard with a covered porch. As you walk upstairs you will be welcomed to a huge bonus room, a large master bedroom with a cabana bath and two other spacious bedrooms for your family or guests. If you love to Golf then this is the home for you as Golf Digest gave Eagle Dunes built by Mike Dasher a four star rating in the 2008-2009 edition of Golf Digest’s “Best Places to Play.” So call your local Realtor today as this amazing rental will not last long! NOTE: 1 small pet (dog) will be allowed (15 lbs or less) with a $300 "Non-Refundable" pet fee. $100 application fee per person over 18, $50 Lease Fee. 1st & last Months rent plus security deposit. This is owner managed so you will be dealing directly with the owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE have any available units?
33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE have?
Some of 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
