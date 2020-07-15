33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE

Amenities

This 2 story 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, stone pavered driveway, Birchwood golf frontage home is located in the desirable Sorrento Springs a Guard Gated Golf Community. Upon entering you will be welcomed to beautiful formal Living/dining room combo which leads to a beautiful Open kitchen/family room 42" cabinets, tiles in all wet areas and sliders leading to golf view back yard with a covered porch. As you walk upstairs you will be welcomed to a huge bonus room, a large master bedroom with a cabana bath and two other spacious bedrooms for your family or guests. If you love to Golf then this is the home for you as Golf Digest gave Eagle Dunes built by Mike Dasher a four star rating in the 2008-2009 edition of Golf Digest’s “Best Places to Play.” So call your local Realtor today as this amazing rental will not last long! NOTE: 1 small pet (dog) will be allowed (15 lbs or less) with a $300 "Non-Refundable" pet fee. $100 application fee per person over 18, $50 Lease Fee. 1st & last Months rent plus security deposit. This is owner managed so you will be dealing directly with the owners.