15609 Kensington Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This charming home has a functional floor plan and details like a screened lanai, luxurious pool and a spacious back deck, extending your outdoor living space! Some designer features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, wood look flooring, arches and more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless appliances, quartz type counter tops and ample crisp white cabinetry, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.