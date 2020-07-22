All apartments in Lake County
15609 Kensington Trail

15609 Kensington Trail · No Longer Available
Location

15609 Kensington Trail, Lake County, FL 34711
Greater Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
This charming home has a functional floor plan and details like a screened lanai, luxurious pool and a spacious back deck, extending your outdoor living space! Some designer features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, wood look flooring, arches and more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless appliances, quartz type counter tops and ample crisp white cabinetry, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

