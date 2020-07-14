Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11719 Regal Ridge Available 02/08/19 4/3 Regal Ridge Ln.~Timberlane~A GREAT HOME! - Large & lovely home with lots of space! Formal Living & Dining Rooms, big Family Room with Eat-in-Kitchen & breakfast bar & 2-pantries! Living Room and Master Bedroom have sliding doors to patio. Master Bath has jetted tub, dual sinks, and his and her separate closets. Split floor plan with ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, 2-Car garage plus a screened Patio.



One year lease is required.

Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)

Security Deposit: $1850

First Month's Rent: $1850

Pets are negotiable with a fee: $250

SORRYNO SMOKING



Driving Directions: Hwy 27 south to right on Hammock Ridge Rd. Make right on Arbor Gate. Make 2nd right on Colonade Cir. Make 3rd left on Regal Ridge Ln. Home is on left.



~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Harvey Rosenberg 352-404-5942 to view the property ~



