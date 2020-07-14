All apartments in Lake County
11719 Regal Ridge

11719 Regal Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11719 Regal Ridge Ln, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
11719 Regal Ridge Available 02/08/19 4/3 Regal Ridge Ln.~Timberlane~A GREAT HOME! - Large & lovely home with lots of space! Formal Living & Dining Rooms, big Family Room with Eat-in-Kitchen & breakfast bar & 2-pantries! Living Room and Master Bedroom have sliding doors to patio. Master Bath has jetted tub, dual sinks, and his and her separate closets. Split floor plan with ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, 2-Car garage plus a screened Patio.

One year lease is required.
Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)
Security Deposit: $1850
First Month's Rent: $1850
Pets are negotiable with a fee: $250
SORRYNO SMOKING

Driving Directions: Hwy 27 south to right on Hammock Ridge Rd. Make right on Arbor Gate. Make 2nd right on Colonade Cir. Make 3rd left on Regal Ridge Ln. Home is on left.

~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Harvey Rosenberg 352-404-5942 to view the property ~

Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com

(RLNE3562261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

