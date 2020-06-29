10816 Crescent Ridge Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dream home is just right as a primary residence for a growing family or a long-term rental investment. Ensconced in an oversized lot, this 4-bedroom and 3 bath home has mature landscaping and is completely fenced for privacy. French doors lead to the screened-in lanai that is great for hanging out and grill cookouts. Step inside to a welcoming flex area and dining room. The upgraded vinyl plank floors throughout the home complements the open floor concept, vaulted ceilings and window treatments. The impressive kitchen is generously-sized with an island, huge pantry, breakfast bar and updated stainless steel appliances. The split type layout of the bedrooms is wonderfully done - features double walk-in closets with fitted shelves and the master bath having a jetted tub, dual vanity sinks and separate shower stall. Within a few min drive to Disney, it is also in close proximity to shopping and entertainment.



