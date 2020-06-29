All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
10816 Crescent Ridge Loop
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

10816 Crescent Ridge Loop

10816 Crescent Ridge Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10816 Crescent Ridge Loop, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dream home is just right as a primary residence for a growing family or a long-term rental investment. Ensconced in an oversized lot, this 4-bedroom and 3 bath home has mature landscaping and is completely fenced for privacy. French doors lead to the screened-in lanai that is great for hanging out and grill cookouts. Step inside to a welcoming flex area and dining room. The upgraded vinyl plank floors throughout the home complements the open floor concept, vaulted ceilings and window treatments. The impressive kitchen is generously-sized with an island, huge pantry, breakfast bar and updated stainless steel appliances. The split type layout of the bedrooms is wonderfully done - features double walk-in closets with fitted shelves and the master bath having a jetted tub, dual vanity sinks and separate shower stall. Within a few min drive to Disney, it is also in close proximity to shopping and entertainment.

Listing Courtesy Of ELEVATE REAL ESTATE BROKERS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop have any available units?
10816 Crescent Ridge Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop have?
Some of 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10816 Crescent Ridge Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop offer parking?
No, 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop does not offer parking.
Does 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop have a pool?
No, 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 10816 Crescent Ridge Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College