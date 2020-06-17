All apartments in Key Largo
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place

179 Lorelane Place · (305) 664-4444
Location

179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs. With a large pool with two waterfalls and 75 feet of dockage, it's your own private oasis. Pets negoitable. $4,500 per month. Yard and pool service included. F/L/S deposit required upon move in. References, background and credit check per applicant required. $50 application fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Lorelane Place have any available units?
179 Lorelane Place has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179 Lorelane Place have?
Some of 179 Lorelane Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Lorelane Place currently offering any rent specials?
179 Lorelane Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Lorelane Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Lorelane Place is pet friendly.
Does 179 Lorelane Place offer parking?
Yes, 179 Lorelane Place does offer parking.
Does 179 Lorelane Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 Lorelane Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Lorelane Place have a pool?
Yes, 179 Lorelane Place has a pool.
Does 179 Lorelane Place have accessible units?
No, 179 Lorelane Place does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Lorelane Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Lorelane Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Lorelane Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Lorelane Place does not have units with air conditioning.
