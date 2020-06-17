179 Lorelane Place

Amenities

Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs. With a large pool with two waterfalls and 75 feet of dockage, it's your own private oasis. Pets negoitable. $4,500 per month. Yard and pool service included. F/L/S deposit required upon move in. References, background and credit check per applicant required. $50 application fee per applicant.