Key Largo, FL
174 W Avenue C
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:04 PM

174 W Avenue C

174 W C Avenue · (305) 731-5647
Location

174 W C Avenue, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Looking for your own slice of paradise? Look no further! This canal front 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath mobile home is available immediately for long term rental. Two separate living quarters make this home a perfect fit for a family looking for a extra privacy. The large bonus room that opens to the canal is a great hangout spot and offers ample storage. This home also offers approximately 40' of dockage with easy access to the Florida Bay. Located in Key Largo at mile marker 101, and only minutes away from Publix, Key Largo Park, Jacobs Aquatic Center, restaurants, shops & more. $2,200 per month + utilities. First, last & security required upfront. 6-12 month lease. Pets possible. No smoking. Tenant application, $50 background check & proof of employment / income verification required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 W Avenue C have any available units?
174 W Avenue C has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 174 W Avenue C have?
Some of 174 W Avenue C's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 W Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
174 W Avenue C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 W Avenue C pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 W Avenue C is pet friendly.
Does 174 W Avenue C offer parking?
No, 174 W Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 174 W Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 W Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 W Avenue C have a pool?
No, 174 W Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 174 W Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 174 W Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 174 W Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 W Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 W Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 W Avenue C does not have units with air conditioning.
