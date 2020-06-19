174 W Avenue C

Amenities

pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for your own slice of paradise? Look no further! This canal front 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath mobile home is available immediately for long term rental. Two separate living quarters make this home a perfect fit for a family looking for a extra privacy. The large bonus room that opens to the canal is a great hangout spot and offers ample storage. This home also offers approximately 40' of dockage with easy access to the Florida Bay. Located in Key Largo at mile marker 101, and only minutes away from Publix, Key Largo Park, Jacobs Aquatic Center, restaurants, shops & more. $2,200 per month + utilities. First, last & security required upfront. 6-12 month lease. Pets possible. No smoking. Tenant application, $50 background check & proof of employment / income verification required.