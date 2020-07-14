All apartments in Kendall West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 PM

Lakeside Villas at Kendall

15410 SW 75th Circle Ln · (206) 339-6316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL 33193

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-102 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 09-204 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 09-206 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside Villas at Kendall.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
google fiber
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments. Conveniently located in the heart of Kendall, this property has all the amenities you need including a clubhouse with business center, kitchenette and complimentary coffee, a relaxing swimming pool with sundeck, a fitness center, playground and dog park. Call our Leasing Office today! Apartments include tile flooring, central AC, high ceilings in select units and more! PLEASE NOTE: The price shown is ONLY the base rent. In-unit laundry appliances are an additional $45/month.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Recomended
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside Villas at Kendall have any available units?
Lakeside Villas at Kendall has 7 units available starting at $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeside Villas at Kendall have?
Some of Lakeside Villas at Kendall's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Villas at Kendall currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Villas at Kendall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside Villas at Kendall pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside Villas at Kendall is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside Villas at Kendall offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside Villas at Kendall offers parking.
Does Lakeside Villas at Kendall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside Villas at Kendall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Villas at Kendall have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside Villas at Kendall has a pool.
Does Lakeside Villas at Kendall have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeside Villas at Kendall has accessible units.
Does Lakeside Villas at Kendall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside Villas at Kendall has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeside Villas at Kendall have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeside Villas at Kendall has units with air conditioning.
