Lakeside Villas at Kendall

Amenities
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments. Conveniently located in the heart of Kendall, this property has all the amenities you need including a clubhouse with business center, kitchenette and complimentary coffee, a relaxing swimming pool with sundeck, a fitness center, playground and dog park. Call our Leasing Office today! Apartments include tile flooring, central AC, high ceilings in select units and more! PLEASE NOTE: The price shown is ONLY the base rent. In-unit laundry appliances are an additional $45/month.