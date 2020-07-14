Lakeside Villas at Kendall

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar google fiber internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments. Conveniently located in the heart of Kendall, this property has all the amenities you need including a clubhouse with business center, kitchenette and complimentary coffee, a relaxing swimming pool with sundeck, a fitness center, playground and dog park. Call our Leasing Office today! Apartments include tile flooring, central AC, high ceilings in select units and more! PLEASE NOTE: The price shown is ONLY the base rent. In-unit laundry appliances are an additional $45/month.