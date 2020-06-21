4860 SW 152nd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub sauna tennis court

Beautiful single story town home 2 beds 1 bath. Tile floor and features tiled patio, large rooms, spacious living areas, high ceiling, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful and calm community and peaceful neighborhood. Enjoy the amenities of lakes of the meadow: community offers pool, tennis, sauna, racquetball, kids play area, spa, clubhouse, exercise room, basketball court, security patrol, and more. very convenient to expressways and major roads. located near schools and shopping. First and last month with security deposit required.