Home
/
Kendall West, FL
/
4860 SW 152nd Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

4860 SW 152nd Pl

4860 Southwest 152nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

4860 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL 33185
Lakes of The Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful single story town home 2 beds 1 bath. Tile floor and features tiled patio, large rooms, spacious living areas, high ceiling, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful and calm community and peaceful neighborhood. Enjoy the amenities of lakes of the meadow: community offers pool, tennis, sauna, racquetball, kids play area, spa, clubhouse, exercise room, basketball court, security patrol, and more. very convenient to expressways and major roads. located near schools and shopping. First and last month with security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 SW 152nd Pl have any available units?
4860 SW 152nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall West, FL.
What amenities does 4860 SW 152nd Pl have?
Some of 4860 SW 152nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4860 SW 152nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4860 SW 152nd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 SW 152nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4860 SW 152nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall West.
Does 4860 SW 152nd Pl offer parking?
No, 4860 SW 152nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4860 SW 152nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4860 SW 152nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 SW 152nd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4860 SW 152nd Pl has a pool.
Does 4860 SW 152nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 4860 SW 152nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 SW 152nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4860 SW 152nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4860 SW 152nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4860 SW 152nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
