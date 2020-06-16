All apartments in Kendall West
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

14970 SW 48th Ter F-

14970 Southwest 48th Terrace · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Kendall West
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL 33185
Lakes of The Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included. Brand new all in one washer/dryer. This is the best community to raise a family with the subdivision offering a community pool, tennis and racket ball courts, exercise room, hot tub, sauna, baseball field, etc. along with A+ schools all the way from elementary through high school. Call listing agent to schedule an appointment. This property wont last! Please provide credit report, last 2 pay stubs or tax returns, copy of drivers license or state issued ID, local police report for all adults applying for this rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14970 SW 48th Ter F- have any available units?
14970 SW 48th Ter F- has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14970 SW 48th Ter F- have?
Some of 14970 SW 48th Ter F-'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14970 SW 48th Ter F- currently offering any rent specials?
14970 SW 48th Ter F- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14970 SW 48th Ter F- pet-friendly?
No, 14970 SW 48th Ter F- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall West.
Does 14970 SW 48th Ter F- offer parking?
No, 14970 SW 48th Ter F- does not offer parking.
Does 14970 SW 48th Ter F- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14970 SW 48th Ter F- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14970 SW 48th Ter F- have a pool?
Yes, 14970 SW 48th Ter F- has a pool.
Does 14970 SW 48th Ter F- have accessible units?
No, 14970 SW 48th Ter F- does not have accessible units.
Does 14970 SW 48th Ter F- have units with dishwashers?
No, 14970 SW 48th Ter F- does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14970 SW 48th Ter F- have units with air conditioning?
No, 14970 SW 48th Ter F- does not have units with air conditioning.
