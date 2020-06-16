14970 SW 48th Ter F

Amenities

Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included. Brand new all in one washer/dryer. This is the best community to raise a family with the subdivision offering a community pool, tennis and racket ball courts, exercise room, hot tub, sauna, baseball field, etc. along with A+ schools all the way from elementary through high school. Call listing agent to schedule an appointment. This property wont last! Please provide credit report, last 2 pay stubs or tax returns, copy of drivers license or state issued ID, local police report for all adults applying for this rental property.