222 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL

3 bedroom apartments
1 Unit Available
8351 SW 124th Ave Apt 105
8351 Southwest 124th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Chalet in a beautiful condominium surround by business and Cinemas (RLNE5845419)
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13875 SW 64th St
13875 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Well maintained 3/2.5 Townhome in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located, minutes away from restaurants, shopping centers and highway. This unit has an open floor plan with washer and dryer located inside.
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1308 sqft
Two story townhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Family room, patio. Tile and pergo floors, washer and dryer. Community pool, 2 assigned parking in front. Credit report, first month + 2 month security deposit. Association Application $150.00 Available now.
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13976 SW 46th Ter 23
13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled condo/townhouse in front of the lake, big 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor with tile; laminate wood floor throughout stairs and second floor.
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
6245 Kendale Lakes Cir
6245 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great apartment 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, large patio, updated kitchen, new stain steel appliances, washer & dryer, fresh paint, ceramic floors. Excellent condition!!! Please call LA for showings instructions.THIS UNIT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE
1 Unit Available
13045 SW 68th St
13045 Southwest 68th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Amazing location! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms located in a very nice gated community. Unique corner unit. 2 parking spaces. Expansive pool area and more.
1 Unit Available
8400 SW 133 AVE RD
8400 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
GREAT LOCATION BEAUTIFUL AND CLEAN APARTMENT. THIS UNIT IS ON THE 1ST FLOOR 3/2, LARGE BALCONY NO PETS
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
4918 SW 131st Ave
4918 Southwest 131st Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Canal front 3/1 home in the heart of Kendall. New roof. Freshly painted. Beautifully landscaped backyard with fruit trees. Come enjoy gorgeous sunsets with your own private canal in the back! Vacant, easy to show!
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13700 SW 62nd St
13700 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
SPACIOUS APARTMENT 3 BED, 2 BATH, WITH NICE GARDEN VIEWON ON THE SECOND FLOOR. IN THE HEART OF KENDALL. IT HAS CERAMIC TILE , AMPLE BEDROOMS AND 2 BALCONIES . GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO TURNPIKE, SHOPPING AREAS, SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS.
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
6540 SW 138th Ct #504
6540 Southwest 138th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1471 sqft
3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom townhouse in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located and close to supermarkets, restaurants and shopping centers.
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
6225 Kendale Lakes Cir
6225 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Updated 2-story condo near the Miccosukee Golf Club, in Kendall. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances with great counter space, living room, dining room, balcony, 1/2 bath and laundry downstairs.
1 Unit Available
8311 SW 124th Ave
8311 SW 124th Ave, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1857 sqft
***LOCATION***A gated community at Kendall Village! Wonderful 2 Story Corner Townhouse Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath Large layout, big kitchen, living areas. Fenced and tiled patio, hurricane shutters. All amenities.
1 Unit Available
6830 SW 132nd Ave
6830 Southwest 132nd Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL CORNER HOME, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, FAMILY ROOM AND PATIO WITH FENCE, EXCELLENT LOCATION CALL O TEXT FOR MORE INFO.
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
7214 SW 134th Ct
7214 Southwest 134th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL CORNER HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WINSTON PARK AREA, 3BR/2BA/1612SF, 2-CAR GARAGE; LARGE LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO A HUGE ENCLOSED PATIO AND FENCED BACKYARD; COMMUNITY OFFERS LOTS OF AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, POOL, TENNIS COURT AND
1 Unit Available
6324 SW 127th Pl
6324 Southwest 127th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home for rent with a garage converted into a full in-law quarter that makes the property a four bedrooms four bathroom pool house in the heart of Kendall lake.
1 Unit Available
7790 SW 120th Pl
7790 Southwest 120th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
UPGRADED HOME SOUTH MIAMI (SUNSET & 120 AVE) -GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE BATHROOMS Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom/3.
1 Unit Available
12868 SW 62nd LN
12868 Southwest 62nd Lane, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1525 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 - Property Id: 234735 Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths corner Townhouse. Like new stainless steel appliances. Community amenities includes pool, tennis court and basketball court. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
12831 SW 43rd Dr
12831 Southwest 43rd Drive, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH WASHER and DRYER INSIDE UNIT VERY CLOSE TO ROYAL GREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AVAILABLE NOW TO OCCUPY CALL LISTING AGENT TO VIEW
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
14325 SW 57th Ln
14325 Southwest 57th Lane, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse-condo, bright kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Very spacious patio.
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage.
Verified
Kendale Lakes West
6 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
$
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 144th Pl
9337 Southwest 144th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Updated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, single family home.
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15456 SW 48th St
15456 Southwest 48th Street, Kendall West, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15456 SW 48th St in Kendall West. View photos, descriptions and more!
