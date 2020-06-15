4305 SW 130th Ct

Amenities
GOOD CREDIT, INCOME & PRIOR LANDLORD REFERENCES REQUIRED! Price is Firm. Newly renovated 2/1 townhome in Royale Green! Come see the fresh updates that make this townhome stand out! New kitchen with granite countertops/backsplash features pull out shelves, new bathroom vanity, tile floors throughout, IMPACT WINDOWS, laundry room with newer washer/dryer, freshly painted, fenced yard. Great location is close to the Turnpike, FIU, parks, schools, shops. This property is move-in ready! Landlord will consider one small pet with additional $500 pet deposit/fee. Hurry, this won’t last! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE https://youtu.be/JZtVmhAmTss