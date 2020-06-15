4305 SW 130th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

GOOD CREDIT, INCOME & PRIOR LANDLORD REFERENCES REQUIRED! Price is Firm. Newly renovated 2/1 townhome in Royale Green! Come see the fresh updates that make this townhome stand out! New kitchen with granite countertops/backsplash features pull out shelves, new bathroom vanity, tile floors throughout, IMPACT WINDOWS, laundry room with newer washer/dryer, freshly painted, fenced yard. Great location is close to the Turnpike, FIU, parks, schools, shops. This property is move-in ready! Landlord will consider one small pet with additional $500 pet deposit/fee. Hurry, this won’t last! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE https://youtu.be/JZtVmhAmTss