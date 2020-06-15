All apartments in Kendale Lakes
4305 SW 130th Ct
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:09 AM

4305 SW 130th Ct

4305 Southwest 130th Court · (305) 282-2099
Location

4305 Southwest 130th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL 33175
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
GOOD CREDIT, INCOME & PRIOR LANDLORD REFERENCES REQUIRED! Price is Firm. Newly renovated 2/1 townhome in Royale Green! Come see the fresh updates that make this townhome stand out! New kitchen with granite countertops/backsplash features pull out shelves, new bathroom vanity, tile floors throughout, IMPACT WINDOWS, laundry room with newer washer/dryer, freshly painted, fenced yard. Great location is close to the Turnpike, FIU, parks, schools, shops. This property is move-in ready! Landlord will consider one small pet with additional $500 pet deposit/fee. Hurry, this won’t last! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE https://youtu.be/JZtVmhAmTss

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 SW 130th Ct have any available units?
4305 SW 130th Ct has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4305 SW 130th Ct have?
Some of 4305 SW 130th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 SW 130th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4305 SW 130th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 SW 130th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 SW 130th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4305 SW 130th Ct offer parking?
No, 4305 SW 130th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4305 SW 130th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4305 SW 130th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 SW 130th Ct have a pool?
No, 4305 SW 130th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4305 SW 130th Ct have accessible units?
No, 4305 SW 130th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 SW 130th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 SW 130th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4305 SW 130th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4305 SW 130th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
