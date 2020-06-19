All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like
200 Ocean Trail Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
200 Ocean Trail Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:34 AM

200 Ocean Trail Way

200 Ocean Trail Way · (561) 373-9912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL 33477

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Extremely Rare & Desirable, Renovated, Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Condominium with Breathtaking Ocean Views & Beach Access. Oversized Balcony with Pool & Ocean Views. Open Updated Windowed Kitchen with Separate Breakfast Area. Large Living Room has Views of the Ocean & Pool, Separate Dining Area. Large Bedrooms have Ocean Views & Renovated Bathrooms. Engineered Plank Wood Floors Throughout. Fabulous Building Amenities Includes; 9 Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Community Clubhouse, Heated Pool, Lap Pool, Grill Area & Parking Garage. Amazing Views in Every Room. Ocean Trail Way has a 24 Guard Gated Entrance, Direct Beach Access and is an Extremely Well-Maintained Condominium Which is Just Minutes from the Airport, Numerous Golf Facilities & Within Easy Access to Shops and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 Ocean Trail Way have any available units?
200 Ocean Trail Way has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Ocean Trail Way have?
Some of 200 Ocean Trail Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Ocean Trail Way currently offering any rent specials?
200 Ocean Trail Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Ocean Trail Way pet-friendly?
No, 200 Ocean Trail Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 200 Ocean Trail Way offer parking?
Yes, 200 Ocean Trail Way does offer parking.
Does 200 Ocean Trail Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Ocean Trail Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Ocean Trail Way have a pool?
Yes, 200 Ocean Trail Way has a pool.
Does 200 Ocean Trail Way have accessible units?
No, 200 Ocean Trail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Ocean Trail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Ocean Trail Way has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with ParkingJupiter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University