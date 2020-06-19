200 Ocean Trail Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Extremely Rare & Desirable, Renovated, Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Condominium with Breathtaking Ocean Views & Beach Access. Oversized Balcony with Pool & Ocean Views. Open Updated Windowed Kitchen with Separate Breakfast Area. Large Living Room has Views of the Ocean & Pool, Separate Dining Area. Large Bedrooms have Ocean Views & Renovated Bathrooms. Engineered Plank Wood Floors Throughout. Fabulous Building Amenities Includes; 9 Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Community Clubhouse, Heated Pool, Lap Pool, Grill Area & Parking Garage. Amazing Views in Every Room. Ocean Trail Way has a 24 Guard Gated Entrance, Direct Beach Access and is an Extremely Well-Maintained Condominium Which is Just Minutes from the Airport, Numerous Golf Facilities & Within Easy Access to Shops and Restaurants.