110 N Delaware Boulevard

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Townhome in an excellent location. Updated, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Large patio with lovely landscaping, furniture and charcoal grill. Your own private oasis. Fully furnished, turnkey unit. Updated kitchen and baths. Tastefully decorated for your seasonal enjoyment. This home has been impeccably maintained. Across from lake with serene lake views from both bedrooms. Relax at the community pool and deck situated by the water along Sims Creek. Just minutes to beautiful Jupiter beaches, Harborside, numerous restaurants, I-95 and the Trnpk. PBI only 20 min away. Note: Mandatory 13% tourist tax on leases less than 6 mo. Note: AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON ONLY