Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

110 N Delaware Boulevard

110 North Delaware Boulevard · (561) 657-1333
Location

110 North Delaware Boulevard, Jupiter, FL 33458
Sims Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12a · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Townhome in an excellent location. Updated, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Large patio with lovely landscaping, furniture and charcoal grill. Your own private oasis. Fully furnished, turnkey unit. Updated kitchen and baths. Tastefully decorated for your seasonal enjoyment. This home has been impeccably maintained. Across from lake with serene lake views from both bedrooms. Relax at the community pool and deck situated by the water along Sims Creek. Just minutes to beautiful Jupiter beaches, Harborside, numerous restaurants, I-95 and the Trnpk. PBI only 20 min away. Note: Mandatory 13% tourist tax on leases less than 6 mo. Note: AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 N Delaware Boulevard have any available units?
110 N Delaware Boulevard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 N Delaware Boulevard have?
Some of 110 N Delaware Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 N Delaware Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
110 N Delaware Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N Delaware Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 110 N Delaware Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 110 N Delaware Boulevard offer parking?
No, 110 N Delaware Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 110 N Delaware Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 N Delaware Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N Delaware Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 110 N Delaware Boulevard has a pool.
Does 110 N Delaware Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 110 N Delaware Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N Delaware Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 N Delaware Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
