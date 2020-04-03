181 Beacon Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool media room

Charming Mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Beach Cottage with 2 space carport that has been nicely renovated.Features include high vaulted wood ceilings, marble flooring, open kitchen, spacious great room that opens up to the private backyard with beautiful heated pool. The home is just steps away from the secluded beaches of Jupiter Island and JIBC Marina and Yacht Club. Great house with great character and spectacular beach location. Close to waterfront restaurants, The Maltz Theater,upscale shopping and a new movie theater. Boating, fishing and music venues are near by. This is a pet friendly community.