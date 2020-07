Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub internet access

Furnished 3/2 on 5 Acres - Property Id: 185759



Your peaceful get away with all the conveniences of Jupiter. This custom pool home situated on 5 acres offers all the privacy for fun days by the pool while noticing native birds flying over the property. Oversized living room has 2 French doors on each side of the wood burning fireplace that lead out to a deck area. Family room leads out to pool area. Master bedroom with on suite features dual sinks and walk in closet. Custom maple cabinetry and built in pantry is featured in the kitchen with Volga Blue granite and Kitchen Aid appliances. Pool with spa waterfall overlooking the back yard features propane heater with salt chlorine, controlled by an app on your phone. Over 800 sf of pool patio area. Must See!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185759

Property Id 185759



(RLNE5887915)