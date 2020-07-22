Apartment List
94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Jupiter Farms, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Jupiter Farms should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
18851 138th Street
18851 138th Way North, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2177 sqft
Custom Log Cabin - Property Id: 278052 Custom 3 bed/2 bath/2 car garage log cabin on over 5 acres with full wrap around porch located in Jupiter Farms. Available for monthly up to 6 month lease term. Ceder lined closets in all bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
17155 Wildwood Rd
17155 Wildwood Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2500 sqft
Furnished 3/2 on 5 Acres - Property Id: 185759 Your peaceful get away with all the conveniences of Jupiter.

1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
13194 169th Ct N
13194 169th Court North, Jupiter Farms, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous partially furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom on almost 1.2 acres land in Jupiter Farms. It is a "pool house" and is available for one year lease. Hardwood floors and tiles throughout. High ceiling and a fantastic floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
12125 Sandy Run Road
12125 Sandy Run Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1675 sqft
Nice 1 story home located in Jupiter Farms and close to all types of activities in northern Palm Beach County.
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Farms
Verified

78 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

$
27 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

5 Units Available
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

$
8 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

6 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$971
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.

1 Unit Available
The Heights of Jupiter
6455 Garrett St
6455 Garrett Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
This charming home boasts ceramic tile, gorgeous wood-style flooring, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, stylish lighting, and updated bath fixtures.

1 Unit Available
Shores
18835 Cassine Holly Ct
18835 Cassine Holy Court, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1846 sqft
The front exterior features a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a large covered patio and lots of outdoor space, perfect for entertaining and enjoying beautiful days in the

1 Unit Available
Mirasol
120 Via Condado Way
120 Via Condado Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3029 sqft
Wide lake views from this spacious 2-story 5 bedroom + loft, 3 and 1/2 bath, 3 car pool home in desirable gated Mirabella! Sunny open concept family room, kitchen and eating area flows onto the covered patio w/gas hookup for barbecue's while

1 Unit Available
Town Center
1203 Town Center Drive
1203 Town Center Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1008 sqft
Great location in downtown Abacoa overlooking the stadium with two walkout balconies. Professionally painted, clean and spacious split floor plan with new AC and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
131 Pennock Landing Circle
131 Pennock Landing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1376 sqft
MODERN 3/2/2 HOME IN CENTRAL JUPITER, WOOD LAMINATE & TILE FLOORS (NO CARPET), VAULTED & VOLUME CEILINGS, HURRICANE PANELS, RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE & SEWER FEE. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER, ROMAN TUB, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
107 Bent Arrow Drive
107 Bent Arrow Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1224 sqft
Lovely updated one story townhome in desirable Indan Creek. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has new flooring, stainless appliances, subway tile back splash in the kitchen, updated vanities in the bathrooms and grey flooring.

1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1502 Pinecrest Circle
1502 Pinecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1178 sqft
This is an annual rental available as of June 1, 2020. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in the quiet community of Pinecrest.

1 Unit Available
Timberwalk
139 Fox Meadow Run
139 Fox Meadow Run, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1299 sqft
139 Fox Meadow Run, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 Unit Available
Island at Abacoa
199 Barbados Drive
199 Barbados Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2038 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come live in this rarely available, pet friendly, corner lot home in the popular Island at Abacoa! Sunny living and dining space, den/office, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances, laundry room,

1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6222 Riverwalk Lane
6222 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
A pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the desirable Riverwalk waterfront community, amenities include 3 swimming pools, basketball courts, playground, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, Badminton, Horse Shoes, Racquetball, Community docks, and a boat

1 Unit Available
222 Maplecrest Circle
222 Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2045 sqft
Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 Unit Available
Mallory Creek
1172 Dakota Drive
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1601 sqft
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 Unit Available
Mallory Creek
3232 South Caroline Drive
3232 South Caroline Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1601 sqft
3232 South Caroline Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 Unit Available
Town Center
4812 S. Central Blvd
4812 Central Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1101 sqft
4812 S. Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 Unit Available
Martinique
3183 East Community Drive
3183 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1670 sqft
3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Jupiter Farms, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Jupiter Farms should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Jupiter Farms may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Jupiter Farms. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

