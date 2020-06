Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking

Large 2/2 condo available for quick move in. Freshly painted with newer kitchen appliances. Washer/dryer in condo. NNo HOA restrictions, so most vehicles permitted. Tile floors throughout. Building is professionally landscaped and maintained. Centrally located in Northern Palm Beach County and is within walking distance to shops and inter-coastal park. Ideal for days off or dog walks. The park also offers basketball hoops and boat ramp. Just a few miles away to Juno Beach.