Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. SMALL PET ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL. LAWN CARE AND WATER INCLUDED. THIS UNIT IS ACTUAL IN PALM BEACH GARDENS. RIDE YOUR BICYCLE TO JUNO BEACHES AND WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX GROCERY AND SEVERAL RESTAURANTS!