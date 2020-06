Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Live the Beach/Pool Life! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, fully tiled house with newer Fridge, dishwasher. Huge screened patio off family room with slider door. Fully fenced back yard for privacy and ample parking. Non dangerous/aggressive pet(s) considered for pet fee with owner prior approval. Must have good credit (over 700) rental history and steady employment. Pool light ''as-is''. NO college students please. Tenant(s) responsible for lawn and pool care, normal utilities.